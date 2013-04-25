National Med Trans Logo

Working on logo for a rebrand/redesign of a very visually outdated company. I really feel like I can do the world some good by taking down that site.

Any thoughts or advice on this would be great. Also, I just lost the Ruby on Rails developer I had working with me on this project. If you know anybody looking for work, please get in touch with me. The web app needs to be HIPPA compliant, so a background in security is a must.