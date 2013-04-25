RONLEWHORN

Empire

Empire bigger picture show illustration
Working on my poster for this year's Bigger Picture Show. Hands-down one of the raddest gallery events each year in indy.
I'm doing a bunch of collaged vignettes representing story elements. Very excited on how it's coming together.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
