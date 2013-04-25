Ryan Nickell

Logo concepts

Some logo ideas for an Acoustical consulting company. Trying to incorporate sound waves, or the "AV" as a mark.

I would love to get some feedback, PLEASE tell me what you guys think!

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
