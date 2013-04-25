Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Art Deco Junior High School

Art Deco Junior High School
I wish I could show the full, finished illustration of this grand old Art Deco school building. It has a quality of light that I'm proud to have nailed beautifully, which doesn't come across in this detail.

Apr 25, 2013
