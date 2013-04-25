Amit Jakhu

Launch Newsletter Template (GIF)

Launch Newsletter Template (GIF) launch newsletter template design mailchimp mailer grad show humber college
Template for the Launch Grad Show Newsletter. If you're in Toronto, ON and want to come check out the event and meet me, visit http://launchgradshow.com. The event is being held tomorrow, April 25th, 2013 @ 5:00pm - 9:00pm. Hope to see you there!

Full Project (Behance): http://bit.ly/10BgTVk

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
