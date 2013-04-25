Cindy Suen

the moon rabbit

Cindy Suen
Cindy Suen
  • Save
the moon rabbit moon vector illustration style frame bunny rabbit elixir spoon circle shapes mid-autumn festival
Download color palette

i made some style frames based on the Chinese Mid-Autumn festival. this is one of them, see the rest of the style frames here :)

It's basically about the Moon Goddess Chang’ e, who took the immortality pill out of curiosity, despite her husband’s warning to not take the pill. She started floating into the sky once she swallowed it because of overdose. She kept on floating until she landed on the moon, and there she found company; a rabbit that manufactured elixirs!

Cindy Suen
Cindy Suen

More by Cindy Suen

View profile
    • Like