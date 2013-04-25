the moon rabbit

i made some style frames based on the Chinese Mid-Autumn festival. this is one of them, see the rest of the style frames here :)

It's basically about the Moon Goddess Chang’ e, who took the immortality pill out of curiosity, despite her husband’s warning to not take the pill. She started floating into the sky once she swallowed it because of overdose. She kept on floating until she landed on the moon, and there she found company; a rabbit that manufactured elixirs!