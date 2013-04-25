Chilly Phoeung

Summer - Process

Chilly Phoeung
Chilly Phoeung
  • Save
Summer - Process process summer hand lettering lettering typography nautical rope anchor sketch swashes
Download color palette

Drawing in the details is tricky but it's getting there!

Chilly Phoeung
Chilly Phoeung

More by Chilly Phoeung

View profile
    • Like