Mr. Otis

Mr. Otis illustration character vector beard man hat
Mission 1 & 2 of Mission US was recently a webby award honoree (Mission 3 will be coming this year). This is Mr. Otis, the overseer from Mission 2.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
