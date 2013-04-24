Yondr Studio

Work Hard Print Copy

Yondr Studio
Yondr Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Work Hard Print Copy illustration pen and ink typography logo mark sevenly
Download color palette

Working on nailing down the main header for a little something.

A60272f066b2f47f4e2c97c3a0b09ff2
Rebound of
Work Hard
By Yondr Studio
View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Yondr Studio
Yondr Studio
The illustration & design studio of Nathan Yoder
Hire Me

More by Yondr Studio

View profile
    • Like