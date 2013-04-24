aroon

Wireframe for content heavy website

aroon
aroon
  • Save
Wireframe for content heavy website wireframe web webdesign website grey white dropdown popup social logo menu links thumbs text font
Download color palette

Home page Wireframe for content heavy website
please check in @2x and you may check real pixel here
Feedback and critics are welcome !
Thanks
aroon

aroon
aroon

More by aroon

View profile
    • Like