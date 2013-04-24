🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
eALCHEMY creates custom automated software systems for turning data into meaningful reports and analysis. They help businesses get the most out of sales data, social media data, web traffic data, and many other sources of large sets of data. The result is effective and powerful data analysis tools that are customized for each business.
This concept shows bits of data coming together and being transformed into a bar graph. The bar graph is in the form of an E and also suggests lines of computer code, spreadsheet entries and stacks of money. The text is custom from scratch.