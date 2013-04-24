Logan Pyle

Bacon

Logan Pyle
Logan Pyle
  • Save
Bacon hand-drawn illustration lettering
Download color palette

We're having a food day at the office tomorrow. My wife helped me make the cupcakes, I helped me draw these little labels.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Logan Pyle
Logan Pyle

More by Logan Pyle

View profile
    • Like