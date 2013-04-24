Joel Lopez

New Gamer's Hive Homepage.

Joel Lopez
Joel Lopez
Hire Me
  • Save
New Gamer's Hive Homepage. hoempage signup gamers hive gamers
Download color palette

This is the new homepage for the Gamer's Hive Beta Release. I know I know, more redesigns... I just can't help myself. haha.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Joel Lopez
Joel Lopez
Product Designer from Puerto Rico. Currently in San Jose.
Hire Me

More by Joel Lopez

View profile
    • Like