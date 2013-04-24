I've been honored to tackle a new project for a new discovery center for my old stomping grounds.... I'm super excited, and I'm in the early stages of concepting. I've gathered a pool of 'buzz' words from their supporters and future workers to make word clouds. Really low creativity at this point, and I'm really playing around with my thoughts. Since I haven't shared in a while (too busy!!!) I figured I'd start by throwing my brain vomit on the page.