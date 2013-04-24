Seth Nickerson

Crossing Borders

Seth Nickerson
Seth Nickerson
Hire Me
  • Save
Crossing Borders type editorial
Download color palette

Some customized type I did for a magazine spread.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Seth Nickerson
Seth Nickerson
Branding, design, type, illustration. Always hungry. ✌
Hire Me

More by Seth Nickerson

View profile
    • Like