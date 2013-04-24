Drew McKinney

Listacular UI

UI example for Listacular (http://www.bloomingsoft.com/listacular). Listacular is a workflow app for iOS coming May 2. You can easily create notes, lists, to-do's and sync them to Dropbox with a Markdown-like format. It's also text-aware, so you can copy-and-paste text from email, etc. and it will convert it into a list.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
