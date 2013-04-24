Adam Nerland

Personal Branding

Personal Branding
Working on a bit of personal branding. Still in the rough stages, (The bottom especially needs work -- that's why I only posted the top for now. Haha.) but I'm excited about where it's going. Haven't decided if I'm going to keep this monoline look and feel or not. If I do I'll definitely at least need to clean it up some. It will probably continue to change a bit more before I'm done, but feedback is still welcome.

