Jess Magdefrau

Logo

Jess Magdefrau
Jess Magdefrau
  • Save
Logo restaurant logo serif sans serif
Download color palette

Logo for a downtown Restaurant here in Vegas

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Jess Magdefrau
Jess Magdefrau

More by Jess Magdefrau

View profile
    • Like