Alice Lee

Dropbox & Designer Fund present...!

Alice Lee
Alice Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Dropbox & Designer Fund present...! lettering dropbox
Download color palette

Come to this event that Dropbox & Designer Fund are putting on together - celebrating women in design! It's next Thursday at 7:30 in the beautiful Dropbox HQ cafe.

I always love it when I can sneak a lil bit of lettering into projects. :D

Request an invite here, it'll be awesome(!): https://www.dropbox.com/origins

7cb878f128c068007c7c7b84b617ffc5
Rebound of
Origins: Women in Design
By Dropbox Design
View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Alice Lee
Alice Lee
illustrator & mural maker
Hire Me

More by Alice Lee

View profile
    • Like