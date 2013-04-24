Pietro Schirano

Jobly

Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
  • Save
Jobly fox logo
Download color palette

I am joining these days the "Kings of Code hack battle" in Amsterdam sponsored by the TWM, 2 days of coding, designing and drinking ( no sleeping) try to make the best app using the api available. This is the logo I realized for the app of my team

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pietro Schirano

View profile
    • Like