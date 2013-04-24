Screen Shot 2013 04 24 At 5.40.41 Pm

Todd Macfie

I was recently on the coast gorging on wild salmon, which inspired some lettering. First draft -- kinda wobbly and not the best thick/thin consistency and some spacing issues. But if it was easy to do it wouldn't be worth while!

