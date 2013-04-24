Lisa Poje

Dream the Universe

illustration pen design abstract doctor who
Quote reads: "I believe, that if you look hard, there are more wonders in this universe than you could ever have dreamt of." -Vincent and the Doctor - Doctor Who (2010)

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
