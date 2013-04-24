Brandon OD.

Possible new personal logo?

Been working for several months now, during what little free time I have, on several new possible personal branding marks...this is the result of one of those many many sketch-and-edit sessions. Tried to find a unique way to blend my initials...thoughts?

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
