Hello, world!

Hello, world! photoshop typography illustration hand drawn type
I'm super excited to be on Dribbble! I've been spectating for a long while now, and @plichfield was kind enough to give me an invite. Thanks man!
This is some hand drawn type I made today for the occasion. I'm fairly new to the game when it comes to hand-lettering, so take it easy on me, having said that, suggestions are definitely appreciated!!

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
