New Jaguars uniforms

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Reworked Nike's photos of the new Jacksonville Jaguars uniforms for our social media and marketing efforts. I wanted to show both the front and back of the uniform in one photo since I knew other news sources would be sharing the photo.
See the image as we used it on Instagram:
http://instagram.com/p/YdIjUVhpKP/
There is a 2x available.