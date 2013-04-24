Sean Taylor

New Jaguars uniforms

nfl jacksonville jaguars uniform football nike
Reworked Nike's photos of the new Jacksonville Jaguars uniforms for our social media and marketing efforts. I wanted to show both the front and back of the uniform in one photo since I knew other news sources would be sharing the photo.

See the image as we used it on Instagram:
http://instagram.com/p/YdIjUVhpKP/

There is a 2x available.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
