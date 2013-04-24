Playoff Playoffs

Robert Williams

In response to the craziness surrounding the ridiculously uggly college football playoffs logo contest: seen here

I think dribbble can come up with something better don't you think?

Rebound of
Playoff
By Joe Bosack
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
