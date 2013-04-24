Daniel Nathan Williams

Gradient Shackles

Daniel Nathan Williams
computer ipad iphone tablet phone android illustration vector
Trying to avoid using gradients and finding some new solutions. This is for a video project and I'm always disappointed with how video compression treats gradients, so I'm going to try to avoid them altogether on this one.

