Origins: Women in Design

We're so excited to announce Origins, a celebration of women in design! We'll be hearing from Ash Huang, designer at Pinterest, and Alexa Andrzejewski, founder and designer at Foodspotting, in our beautiful cafe at Dropbox HQ next Thursday at 7:30 PM.

Drinks and appetizers will be served afterward. For more information and to request an invite, visit https://www.dropbox.com/origins.