SpiceBarrel spicebarrel lettering woodcut illustration branding barrels ships flourish pen and ink
Incomplete rough mockup which might later be vectorised if i choose to use this concept for a brand identity that is going to be used as a stamp and so on. I had to see what it sort of looked like if i took the woodcut approach. size = 6x6"

