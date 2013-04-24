Silas Godfrey

Seatme logo update idea

Silas Godfrey
Silas Godfrey
  • Save
Seatme logo update idea brand flat logo icon photoshop reservations
Download color palette

Playing around with some new ways to update our logo and add a bit of dimension to it with some "flat" design additions.

Check out the @2x version and tell me what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Silas Godfrey
Silas Godfrey
Product Designer in Brooklyn, NY

More by Silas Godfrey

View profile
    • Like