Soundtrack to my life

Soundtrack to my life handlettering lettering typography soundtrack life micron handmade vinyle sketchbook
Here is a personal work that I've made, based on Kid Cudi's lyrics "This is the soundtrack to my life"
I'm not so satisfed with the "Soundtrack" style.
