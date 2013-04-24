Zak Keen

Django Unchained Pixel Art

Django Unchained Pixel Art django unchained pixel art
I've never done pixel art before, thanks to ricky I got this idea. As you can see mine is much simpler. Definitely going to work more into this, loved the film!

If you want want to see the full scale (2110x1080) here it is: http://zak-keen.deviantart.com/art/Django-Unchained-Wallpaper-367651348?ga_submit_new=10%253A1366846123

Getlucky dithering shot
Rebound of
Get Lucky
By Ricky Linn
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
