Django Unchained Pixel Art

I've never done pixel art before, thanks to ricky I got this idea. As you can see mine is much simpler. Definitely going to work more into this, loved the film!

If you want want to see the full scale (2110x1080) here it is: http://zak-keen.deviantart.com/art/Django-Unchained-Wallpaper-367651348?ga_submit_new=10%253A1366846123