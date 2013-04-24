Jody Worthington

Surf + Abide Logo

Surf + Abide Logo surf abide logo om ahm symbol peace brand
Semi-final logo lockup for Surf + Abide. Honing in on those curves, trying to perfect them. Feedback welcome!

Rebound of
Om Symbol
By Jody Worthington
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
