canned art (cuidado: drug imagery)

Heres a little zoloft in a coonskin cap and sunglasses drinkin' a cup of the purple drank - oops! Don't get much to go on for Jarren Benton's merchandise artwork, so I have to give em plenty of options. This one dies here, as it probably should. Of course, I don't embrace the abuse of pharmaceuticals, but if a pill chooses to drink cough syrup, well...