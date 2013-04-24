Jason Carter

canned art (cuidado: drug imagery)

canned art (cuidado: drug imagery)
Heres a little zoloft in a coonskin cap and sunglasses drinkin' a cup of the purple drank - oops! Don't get much to go on for Jarren Benton's merchandise artwork, so I have to give em plenty of options. This one dies here, as it probably should. Of course, I don't embrace the abuse of pharmaceuticals, but if a pill chooses to drink cough syrup, well...

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
