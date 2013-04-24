BKMedia Group

WIP - Seifert Studios

BKMedia Group
BKMedia Group
  • Save
WIP - Seifert Studios ui website
Download color palette

Website that is currently in development. The background remains fixed as the users scrolls down the site.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
BKMedia Group
BKMedia Group

More by BKMedia Group

View profile
    • Like