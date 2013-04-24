Mike Bruner

Williston_1

Williston_1 logo type lettering design mike bruner city retro classic historic legendary
early stages of a type exploration for a logo design.
rough pen work, and I know it needs a makeover, but curious on any feed back.
THX!

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
