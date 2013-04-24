Muhammad Ali Effendy

MonkeySpace

Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Hire Me
  • Save
MonkeySpace logo design mark symbol gif logo ios monospace cross opensource platform andriod development .net monkeysquare sean farrell effendy ali conference space monkey monkeyspace transformation
Download color palette

Logo designed for Open Source and Cross Platform .NET Development Conference MonkeySpace

Monkey test still 2x
Rebound of
MonkeySpace Transformation
By Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Award-Winning Designer
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Ali Effendy

View profile
    • Like