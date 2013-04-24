Mark Taylor

Prodigal Movie Poster Template

Prodigal Movie Poster Template fathers day artwork brother christian church city creative designs design flyer grace inheritance inspiks loswl love marketing movie party poster prodigal prodigal father prodigal son psd rebel rich sunday school template typographic flyer typography flyers youth sermon
This Prodigal Movie Poster Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your movie promotion, event marketing, church movie night, sermon marketing etc. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop file. All text and graphics in the file are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 6 one-click color options. http://goo.gl/QQlCM

