Lauren Sinnott

Megan Crane and her bridesmaids

Lauren Sinnott
Lauren Sinnott
  • Save
Megan Crane and her bridesmaids watercolor calligraphy invitation
Download color palette

Thanks to Mark Malek for drafting me!

This is part of a bridesmaids' luncheon invitation.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Lauren Sinnott
Lauren Sinnott

More by Lauren Sinnott

View profile
    • Like