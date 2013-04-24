Nine Happy Lives WIP 2

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I'm slowly working my way through this illustration and some of these elements are simply filler to be replaced with the hand drawn version later on that I will be scanning in. I only have a few things left to do in illustrator before I start the hand drawn work/texture in photoshop but I'm kind of torn on which color palette to proceed with. Outside of the project context which color layout do you prefer? I'm leaning toward the version on the left.
[Full shot here]
http://gavintdesign.tumblr.com/image/48796747858
