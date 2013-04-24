Nabil

A clean responsive web solution for Skype

A clean responsive web solution for Skype
A clean solution for Skype. After using skype on my phone I felt like some improvements were needed.

Green color around the picture for online status.

What you guys think?

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
