Camilo Rojas

hangar bicocca / quartiere bicocca

Camilo Rojas
Camilo Rojas
  • Save
hangar bicocca / quartiere bicocca italy milano comissioned illustration watercolor
Download color palette

There are two of the 9 illustrations commissioned for Italian magazine Zoom-Zoom / Mazda. The illustrations were showcased across a 424 x 276mm spread and featured places such as the Hangar Bicocca, Quartiere Bicocca, Triennale Bovisa, the Bosisa district The Straf Hotel...

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Camilo Rojas
Camilo Rojas

More by Camilo Rojas

View profile
    • Like