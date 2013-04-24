Yuki Kusuhara

Yuki Kusuhara
Yuki Kusuhara
Plum Logo
Client wanted the letter "P" be more like a "P", I narrowed the loop in another version but the letter looked like it was sulking for some reason lol This one has an eloquence to the stroke as well as balance between leaf, the letter and the plum background... any thoughts?

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Yuki Kusuhara
Yuki Kusuhara

