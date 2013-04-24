𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴

InsuranceZebra Design Direction V2

𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴
𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴
  • Save
InsuranceZebra Design Direction V2 experience accordion insurance photo scroll horizontal scrolling design zebra dashboard ux background horizontal insurancezebra ui interface user interface interaction interactive handsome profile progress progress bar slider slide branding user
Download color palette

It's been a hot minute since i've posted anything. I'm not as active as I used to be! If you guys haven't seen this shot already, take a gander! It's one of many design iterations that I've gone through.

For more updates on this project, make sure to check it out here

F89dc6fb3a95f47b943081195f85e60d
Rebound of
Auto Insurance Comparison Tool
By 𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴
𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴
𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴

More by 𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴

View profile
    • Like