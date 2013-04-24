Camilo Rojas

Zoom-Zoom / Mazda

Zoom-Zoom / Mazda illustration watercolor italy mazda magazine triennale
This is one of the 9 illustrations commissioned for Italian magazine Zoom-Zoom / Mazda. The illustrations were showcased across a 424 x 276mm spread and featured places such as the Triennale Bovisa, the Bosisa district The Straf Hotel and Mr. Ikuo Maeda, the design chief at Mazda Motor Corp.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
