Fliite ui ux interface app button iphone ios ios6 iphone5 black dark twitter fliite
Another preview of a design I did for Fliite which launches tomorrow! The app is filled with animations and transitions. We really tried to make it seamless and smooth. Watch the video to get an idea of this.

Dont forget to sign up for Fliite - www.fliiteapp.com

Watch the awesome video here - http://youtu.be/FTuBTztP6ns

Follow @fliiteapp - www.twitter.com/fliiteapp

Launch date - Thursday 25th April

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
