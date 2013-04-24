🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another preview of a design I did for Fliite which launches tomorrow! The app is filled with animations and transitions. We really tried to make it seamless and smooth. Watch the video to get an idea of this.
Dont forget to sign up for Fliite - www.fliiteapp.com
Watch the awesome video here - http://youtu.be/FTuBTztP6ns
Follow @fliiteapp - www.twitter.com/fliiteapp
Launch date - Thursday 25th April