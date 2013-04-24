Newar

Aplo Icons ios app icons simple flat minimalism design matte dropbox aplo springboard theme
Glad you all seemed to enjoy it! Here's another—bigger—preview (including more 3rd party apps up top).

'Aplo' coming next month. :)

Full size. (Modded version of Dash's iP5 template. No iPhones were harmed.)

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
