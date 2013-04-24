Ashley Holton

Quick GI + AO Example

I just thought I would create a quick low poly world to give people an example as to what global illumination and ambient occlusion can do for a scene.

I absolutely love AO and I have recently been testing some of my game assets with AO to be prepared for when the game engine I am using (C4 Engine by Terathon) gives us SSAO in v3.0

