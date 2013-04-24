Todd Coleman

Sales Prospects Color Codes

icons icon ui iphone app interface design
Sales prospect color coding for a sales app I am working on. Original idea was to use detailed thermometer illustrations but I felt a simple circle, slight wave, and color code would be better.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
