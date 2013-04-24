Max Steenbergen

Imacons, chapter 2

Imacons, chapter 2 ui icon set sketch
Second installment in my Imacons icon set. Made to practice working with Sketch. Haven't touched Photoshop for icon or UI work in weeks.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
